Zimbabwe: Medical Council Boss Sentenced to Jail Over Abuse of Office

The Registrar of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe, Collin Benyure has been jailed for 12 months after he was convicted of criminal abuse of duty.

Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka initially handed Benyure a 24-month sentence. Twelve months were suspended for five years on the condition of good behaviour, leaving an effective sentence of 12 months.

According to the prosecution, on 17 December 2024, Benyure was arrested in his personal capacity by the CID Commercial Crimes Division for perjury.

Immediately following his arrest, he allegedly ordered a subordinate to facilitate the withdrawal of US$200 from the Council's accounts to secure his release.

This directive, though conveyed through administrative channels, lacked both a formal council resolution and the necessary legal authorization.

In her judgement, Magistrate Chakanyuka emphasised that the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council being a statutory body holds funds of a public character.

Consequently, these funds are subject to strict governance, which the court found were directly violated by this unauthorized disbursement.

The Magistrate further noted that Benyure held a position of trust, charged with the stewardship of public resources.

She ruled that his deliberate redirection of these funds for private use fulfilled the legal requirements of both intent and prejudice against a public body.

Furthermore, Magistrate Chakanyuka observed that prejudice is not limited to financial loss alone. Even a modest unauthorized withdrawal erodes institutional integrity and undermines public confidence in regulatory governance.

While acknowledging mitigating factors, the court determined that an effective prison term was necessary for deterrence, noting that a wholly suspended sentence would fail to reflect the gravity of the breach.