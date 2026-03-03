Mozambique: Ustda Partners in Mozambique to Diversify Rare Earths Supply Chains

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency is strengthening America's vital supply chains through support for a rare earths mining project in Mozambique. Today, USTDA signed an agreement to fund a pre-feasibility study for Mozambican mining company Monte Muambe Mining Ltda (MMM) that will derisk the development of a new mine and processing facility to produce rare earth materials that are critical to America's commercial and defense interests. USTDA's funding will help build resilient, diversified supply chains while connecting the project developer with potential U.S. buyers and exporters.

"Securing access to rare earths is essential for America's defense industrial base and our technological edge," said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA's Deputy Director. "By partnering on the Monte Muambe project, we're advancing both countries' strategic priorities: strengthening U.S. supply chain security while supporting Mozambique's goal of becoming a major player in the global critical minerals market."

The study will conduct extensive testing to determine optimal extraction and processing methods at the mining site, defining the technical and financial pathways needed to attract funding for full-scale development. The project's construction and operation will generate opportunities for American mining and processing companies to provide equipment and expertise in addition to generating a new supply of mixed rare earth carbonate components for the U.S. market.

USTDA-funded programming is carried out by U.S. companies. Businesses interested in submitting proposals for the pre-feasibility study should visit www.ustda.gov/work/bid-on-an-overseas-project.

Mozambique has substantial reserves of critical minerals and rare earth materials, and the Monte Muambe project will help unlock the sector's tremendous potential. The project will create employment opportunities in Tete Province, support local business development, and position Mozambique as a reliable supplier of rare earths to global technology and defense industries.

Cedric Simonet, Director at MMM, said: "This commitment of support from USTDA is a powerful external validation of the Monte Muambe project's strategic quality and economic potential. It highlights the strong, high-level interest from a leading U.S. government institution in developing a secure, alternative source of rare earths. This partnership is a clear endorsement of our progress in Mozambique, reinforces our shared objective to advance a project of growing strategic relevance, and highlights the role Monte Muambe can play in building more resilient

global supply chains for both rare earths."

This project supports Executive Orders including Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production, Unleashing American Energy, and Ensuring National Security and Economic Resilience through Section 232 Actions on Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products, each of which directs federal agencies to advance critical mineral supply and industrial engagement.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency is the U.S. government's first mover on critical infrastructure development in emerging markets, advancing the shared strategic priorities of the United States and our overseas partners while creating opportunities to deploy trusted U.S. solutions. USTDA funds the upfront technical work that accelerates the development of infrastructure projects, helping them attract the financing they need for implementation and procurement of U.S. goods and services.