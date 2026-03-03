Tanzania: 'Timely Public Information Key to Crime Prevention'

Zanzibar — DEPUTY Minister for Home Affairs Mr Ayoub Mohamed Mahmoud has underscored the importance of citizens cooperating closely with security agencies, by providing timely and accurate information on criminal activities or threats to national peace.

"Security is a shared responsibility that requires strong cooperation between the government and the community. Public information plays a crucial role in preventing and combating crime. This collaboration is the foundation of the peace and stability we enjoy," he said.

The deputy minister made this call during his official visit to Police and Immigration offices in Zanzibar, aimed at assessing operational challenges and improving service delivery within the security sector.

Mr Mahmoud said the two-day tour seeks to identify challenges faced by officers in carrying out their duties, review the implementation of daily responsibilities and evaluate key requirements necessary to further strengthen the country's security services.

During the visit, he is scheduled to tour police stations, correctional facilities (prisons) and Immigration Department offices, where he will hold discussions with officers of various ranks.

Speaking upon arrival to the Regional Commissioner of Unguja Urban West, the Deputy Minister said the government will continue to strengthen defence and security institutions by equipping personnel with modern tools, ensuring continuous professional training and improving working conditions.

He stressed that the government aims to reinforce security organs so they can effectively respond to both current and emerging challenges while upholding peace, the rule of law and good governance.

"Investment in the security sector remains a critical pillar in safeguarding national peace, stability and prosperity," he noted. While acknowledging notable progress in strengthening national security, Mr Mahmoud said it remains essential to engage frontline officers directly to identify areas requiring improvement, including infrastructure, human resources and operational equipment.

The visit was scheduled to conclude with a summary meeting bringing together leaders of security institutions and key stakeholders to discuss findings and agree on practical strategies to enhance service delivery, accountability and operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Regional Commissioner of Urban West, Mr Mohammed Ali Abdallah said the visit would further enhance coordination in defence and security matters. He added that the eighth phase government of Zanzibar continues to invest in strengthening security infrastructure to ensure citizens conduct their activities in a safe and stable environment.