Tanzania: PM Warns Against Seizure of Traders' Goods

Manyara — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has directed government officials to immediately cease the confiscation of equipment belonging to smallscale entrepreneurs, warning that such actions stifle economic empowerment and destroy livelihoods.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 5.69bn/- Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Bus Terminal in Katesh, Hanang District on Sunday, said government authorities should refrain from taking or destroying people's goods, as these represent their capital. Instead, they should engage entrepreneurs through dialogue and guidance where necessary.

"Let people work. Bowls, plates, bajaj (three-wheelers) and motorcycles are their tools of trade. Do not seize their working equipment," he said.

The fully operational facility is intended to enhance transportation and logistics services in the district. It features a main terminal building, 116 commercial shops, designated food vending areas, 21 toilet facilities, seven waste collection points and two inspection and security posts.

However, it does not include a police station. Dr Nchemba expressed satisfaction with the quality of the construction, noting that the project is part of the government's broader strategic efforts to improve transport infrastructure and boost domestic revenue collection.

He also directed the Deputy Minister for Works, Engineer Godfrey Kasekenya to consult with the Minister for Works and the Chief Executive Officer of Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) to mobilise funds for the rehabilitation of the Katesh-Babati road, citing its deteriorated condition.

He stressed the need for the urgent upgrading of district roads in Manyara Region, observing that the region remains among those without paved district roads.

"Apart from the Arusha- Dodoma highway and the Babati-Singida road via Katesh, there are no other paved roads," he noted.

On legal matters, the Prime Minister urged citizens to follow established judicial procedures in resolving disputes. He said that the government respects the independence of the judiciary and cannot interfere in court decisions.

"Once a matter is before the court, neither the Regional Commissioner nor the Prime Minister can intervene. If someone is dissatisfied with a ruling, there are proper legal channels to follow.

But we must respect the rule of law," he said. During the public meeting, the Prime Minister received numerous concerns from residents, including civil and inheritance cases, land disputes, family property conflicts and farm boundary disagreements.