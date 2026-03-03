Uganda: Ministry of Water Launches 9th Water and Environment Week in Moroto

The Ministry of Water and Environment has officially launched the 9th Water and Environment Week in Moroto, placing Karamoja at the center of national discussions on water access, sanitation and environmental sustainability.

The launch began with a tree-planting exercise, symbolizing a renewed commitment to environmental conservation, and the flagging off of professional walkers from the Uganda Walkers Association.

The team embarked on a 560-kilometre journey from Moroto to Kampala to raise awareness about water and environmental issues.

The walkers are expected to pass through Soroti, Mbale, Tororo, Bugiri, Iganga and Jinja before concluding the trek in Kampala.

Jimmy Biyomotho, the Karamoja Manager for Rural Water and Sanitation at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said the region continues to face significant challenges in access to clean water and sanitation services.

Karamoja still has gaps in water and sanitation coverage, but the Ministry is doing its best to bridge these gaps.

The launch has brought many partners on board who will work closely with us to ensure sustainable water production, Biyomotho said.

Patrick Ochero, Manager of Karamoja Umbrella of Water and Sanitation, noted that the government has over the years invested heavily in piped water systems to extend clean water to rural communities.

Piped water systems require routine maintenance, which is why government established the Umbrella of Water and Sanitation organization. Since its establishment in 2014, many achievements have been registered, Ochero said.

He added that hosting the Water and Environment Week in Karamoja comes at the right time and will help accelerate improvements in water supply across the region.

The 9th Water and Environment Week aims to strengthen policy dialogue, promote climate resilience and highlight the economic value of natural resources, with stakeholders emphasizing the need for sustainable management of water and environmental resources nationwide.