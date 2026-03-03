Kenya: Man Dies After Allegedly Stabbing Himself At in-Laws' Home

Kirinyaga — A 29-year-old man has reportedly died after stabbing himself at his in-laws' homestead in Kiratina Sub-location, Kirinyaga Central Sub-County.

The incident occurred on Sunday and according to local reports, the man had visited his ex-wife and her mother-in-law when he suddenly inflicted chest injuries on himself using a kitchen knife.

A neighbor, alerted authorities after receiving information about the incident.

"Officers from Kagumo Police Station, together with DCI and CSI teams from Kirinyaga County Headquarters, responded promptly. Upon investigation, two stab wounds were confirmed on the deceased's chest. The kitchen knife was collected as evidence," the report stated.

The body was transported to Kerugoya General Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy. The case has been classified as PUI (Person Under Investigation) and is currently being handled by the DCI, Kirinyaga Central.

Authorities urge members of the public to report any suspicious activity and to exercise caution when dealing with domestic disputes or incidents involving self-harm.