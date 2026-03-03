Sudan: Health Minister Meets UNFPA Resident Representative

3 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 2-3-2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim met on Monday at the ministry headquarters with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ms. Fabrizia Falcione, to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation and support the health system in Sudan.

The Minister stated that the meeting was part of coordination on the joint 2026 plan, focusing on increasing funding to restore reproductive health services and reduce maternal mortality through midwifery programs.

He added that the future vision aims at the "recovery" phase by integrating reproductive health services into primary healthcare centers and local communities.

Both sides emphasized the importance of developing the "Midwifery Diploma" program as a strategic step to train qualified personnel to improve maternal and newborn health.

Ms. Falcione, who has nineteen years of experience within the UN system, reaffirmed UNFPA's commitment to supporting the Sudanese Ministry of Health, stressing the continuation of efforts to meet urgent humanitarian needs, strengthen the health system, and support the Sudanese people in overcoming the current crisis.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to maintain coordination to ensure vital health services reach all beneficiaries across Sudanese states.

