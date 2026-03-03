Sudan: Prime Minister Orders Ministry of Energy to Restore Electricity to Al-Hurriya Street, Khartoum

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris directed the Ministry of Energy and relevant authorities to restore electricity to Al-Hurriya Street in Khartoum.

The directive came during his inspection visit to Al-Hurriya Street on Monday afternoon.

The Prime Minister called on traders not to pay illegal fees, noting that "illegal levies have burdened citizens and have not benefited the state."

He and his accompanying delegation toured the street, confirming that commercial activity had resumed at over 80%, and instructed Khartoum locality to exercise flexibility in dealing with traders who had resumed their businesses and to consider the exceptional circumstances they endured during the war.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister inspected Al-Suk Al-Arabi (Khartoum Downtown Market), where he observed the destruction of the Gold Building, an example of unprecedented atrocities committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias against traders. He urged goldsmiths to return to their shops to facilitate rehabilitation and resume their commercial activities.

The Prime Minister instructed the Khartoum state government to restore Abu Jinzeer Square bus terminal to its former status to help revitalize citizen movement and commercial activity in the Arab Market.

Dr. Kamil Idris affirmed that the government of hope would mobilize all its capabilities to restore commercial activity in Al-Suk Al-Arabi even better than before.

He performed the Dhuhr (Afternoon) prayer at the Grand Mosque in the Al-Suk Al-Arabi, praising the rehabilitation efforts, and donated a solar panel for the mosque and an administrative vehicle for the Directorate of Religious Affairs and Endowments of Khartoum State.

The Prime Minister renewed his call for Sudanese citizens abroad to voluntarily return to the national capital, Khartoum.