Sudan: Health Ministry Delegation Reviews Data Quality in Sennar Hospitals and Health Centers

3 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sennar — Director-General of the Ministry of Health and Social Development in Sennar State, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Awad, met on Monday with the federal supervision delegation for health information management and monitoring and evaluation, led by Ms. Somaya Yousuf, in the presence of Director of Primary Health Care Ms. Fatima Mohamed Abdel-Halim.

The meeting aimed to review the quality of data in health institutions to strengthen the state's health system, increase reporting coverage, and identify challenges and impediments facing the state in the field of health information.

The Director-General stressed the importance of establishing a modern, accurate information system to unify data, facilitate identification of strengths and weaknesses, and provide reliable indicators for decision-makers in planning programs and policies.

Ms. Somaya Youssef, federal supervisor of the health information system, stated that the supervision aims to assess data quality in the state's seven localities, targeting hospitals, health centers, units, and the Directorate of Health Services over two days per locality.

