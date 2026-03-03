Sudan: Health Ministry Confirms Continuation of Urgent Interventions to Support North and South Kordofan States

Khartoum — A meeting was held on Monday at the Therapeutic Medicine Hall of the Federal Ministry of Health, chaired by Director of the General Directorate of Therapeutic Medicine and Head of the Support and Emergency Intervention Committee for South Kordofan State, Dr. Haider Mohamed Abdel-Nabi.

The meeting reviewed reports from delegations visiting South and North Kordofan states. Dr. Mohamed Awad presented the report on visits to Kadugli and Al-Dalang in South Kordofan, while Dr. Imad Abdel-Monem reported on visits to Al-Obeid in North Kordofan. The importance of coordinating medical supplies delivery to South Kordofan via North Kordofan was highlighted.

The meeting confirmed that urgent interventions had already been implemented, including sending 197 tons of medicines and medical consumables, providing medical oxygen to hospitals, operating mobile clinics, and delivering vaccinations.

Participants emphasized the need to strengthen coordination with partners and continue interventions, noting the formation of a small committee to develop a plan for implementing recommendations and the next phase program.