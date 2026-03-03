Uganda: Mpuuga Warns Speaker Vote Risks Deepening Parliament's Credibility Crisis

Mathias Mpuuga, president of the Democratic Front, has warned that the upcoming election of the Speaker of Parliament risks compounding what he describes as a credibility crisis in the newly constituted House if it is reduced to a mere contest of numbers.

Mpuuga cautioned that the leadership contest cannot be separated from the integrity of the general election that produced the current Parliament, arguing that failure to confront legitimacy concerns will further erode public trust.

"The election of the Speaker should never be a numbers game," Mpuuga said. "It should be a legacy matter. It should be a directional matter. Every candidate should be given a chance to articulate how they want to use that platform to redirect the course of this country."

His warning comes as Members of Parliament prepare to elect a speaker in what is expected to be a closely watched internal contest. But Mpuuga said the process is already overshadowed by what he termed a flawed electoral backdrop.

"It is shabby because we have just come out of a shabby exercise," he said, referring to the general election. "Many of the actors were not elected in the true sense. They simply found themselves in Parliament."

He alleged that irregularities, including ballot stuffing and compromised local processes, undermined the credibility of some outcomes.

Although he did not cite specific cases, Mpuuga insisted that questions surrounding the election's integrity inevitably affect the legitimacy of subsequent parliamentary decisions including the choice of Speaker.

"If you begin from a credibility problem, then the choices that follow are affected," he said. "The first task of Parliament should be to restore public trust."

According to Mpuuga, the Speaker's office carries institutional weight far beyond administrative duties. The role, he argued, shapes the tone, independence, and direction of Parliament, particularly in a politically polarized environment.

"When it becomes about numbers alone, you lose the bigger purpose," he said. "The Speaker's office defines the character of the House."

He warned that if the vote devolves into factional maneuvering driven solely by party arithmetic, it will reinforce public cynicism about politics at a time when confidence in democratic institutions is already strained.

"The country has just gone through a contentious period," Mpuuga said. "This is a chance to demonstrate maturity and direction."

Despite his criticism of the broader process, Mpuuga stopped short of endorsing any candidate. He noted that several of the figures reportedly interested in the position are long-time acquaintances and professional associates.

"These are people well known to me and close to me," he said. "One was my vice president. I consider him a friend. Another has been close to me for many years -- at one stage she was my employee. She is a friend."

Given those relationships, he said it would be inappropriate to publicly rate or rank contenders.

"I do not think it is proper in these circumstances for me to judge who is technically the best candidate," he said.

Instead, Mpuuga urged legislators -- from both the ruling party and opposition benches -- to evaluate candidates based on the institutional direction they envision for Parliament.

"Members have in mind, as parties and as individuals, what direction they want," he said. "They should ask themselves which candidate reflects the kind of Parliament they want to see."

Mpuuga's remarks reflect his broader stance since losing his parliamentary seat after 15 years in the House. Though no longer an MP, he has remained active in political discourse, frequently commenting on governance, institutional reform, and opposition strategy.

Asked whether he feels personal loss at no longer holding the title "Honourable," Mpuuga dismissed the suggestion that his identity is tied to parliamentary office.

"Fortunately for me, I have several titles," he said. "You can call me whatever you want to call me."

He emphasized that his public engagement spans three decades and extends beyond elective office.

"I have been working for the last 30 years," he said. "If you look at me only as a politician, you are missing the broader picture."

Still, he maintained that the Speaker election represents a pivotal early test for the new Parliament's credibility and independence. The Speaker presides over debates, interprets procedural rules, and plays a central role in managing legislative business and oversight of the executive.

"You cannot detach the Speaker from the credibility of the House," Mpuuga said. "And you cannot detach the House from the credibility of the election that produced it."