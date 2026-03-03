East Africa: Comesa Approves Safaricom Stake Sale to Vodacom

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition and Consumer Commission (CCCC) has approved the sale of a 15 percent stake in Safaricom PLC to Vodacom Group, saying the transaction will not harm competition in Kenya or the wider region.

In its assessment, the regulator said the relevant markets in Kenya and across COMESA member states remain competitive and are not dominated by a single player as a result of the transaction.

According to the findings, Safaricom holds between 60 and 70 percent of Kenya's mobile (SIM) subscription market, followed by Airtel at 30-40 percent and Telkom Kenya at 0-10 percent.

In the broadband segment, Safaricom controls 30-40 percent of the market, with Jamii Telecommunications accounting for 20-30 percent, Poa Internet 10-20 percent and Wananchi Group 10-20 percent.

"The Panel considered that further to the transaction not resulting in market share accretion, the relevant markets were generally concentrated across the Member States where the parties have operations," CCCC said in its report.

"The Panel, therefore, determined that the merger was not likely to substantially prevent competition in the Common Market or a substantial part of it, nor will it be contrary to public interest."

On January 16, 2026, the Commission received notification of the merger between Vodafone Kenya Limited, the acquiring firm, and Safaricom PLC, pursuant to Regulation 42(1) of the COMESA Competition and Consumer Protection Regulations.

Last year, the Kenyan government announced plans to sell its 15 percent stake in Safaricom to Vodacom Group, subject to regulatory and parliamentary approvals. Under the deal, the State is expected to offload about six billion shares at Sh34 per share, raising approximately Sh204.3 billion.

Once completed, Vodacom Group's stake in Safaricom will increase to 55 percent from the current 40 percent.