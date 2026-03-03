Tanzania: Experts Urge Inclusion in Fisheries

Dar es Salaam — EXPERTS have highlighted structural inequities in Tanzania's aquatic food systems, noting that persistent barriers limit sector productivity and economic potential.

Women, youth and persons with disabilities remain largely restricted to low-value roles, while high-return activities such as commercial aquaculture, boat ownership and export-oriented processing are concentrated among a few actors.

Specialists emphasise that deliberate inclusion is no longer merely a social or policy consideration; it is essential for driving sustainable growth, fostering innovation and building long-term resilience within the blue economy. Prof Donatha Tibuhwa of the University of Dar es Salaam highlighted the economic benefits of inclusive practices.

"Empowering women and vulnerable groups across the fisheries value chain would not only raise household incomes but also broaden the sector's economic contribution nationwide," she said, noting that persons with disabilities remain largely excluded due to inaccessible infrastructure, lack of adaptive technologies and minimal data disaggregation.

Youth participation also remains uneven, Prof Tibuhwa said. "Limited asset ownership, unequal income distribution and restricted participation in decisionmaking processes confine many youths to labour-intensive roles with limited opportunities for upward mobility.

"This imbalance undermines social equity and constrains innovation and long-term sector renewal," she said, warning that structural challenges like genderbased violence further impede progress. Gender-based violence, she noted, compounds these structural challenges.

"It undermines women's safety, dignity and economic participation. Without addressing these risks, economic empowerment initiatives may fail to achieve sustainable results." A Lecturer at UDSM's School of Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Technology, Dr Lydia Gaspare pointed to infrastructure deficits as a major constraint.

"Inadequate storage facilities, weak cold-chain systems and limited processing capacity reduce product quality and market access. Combined with insufficient skills development and restricted access to modern technologies, these challenges erode efficiency and weaken the sector's competitiveness both regionally and globally," she explained.

She added that climate change has heightened the urgency for reform. "Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and shifting aquatic ecosystems disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.

However, climate-smart aquaculture and Integrated MultiTrophic Aquaculture pilots offer potential entry points for inclusive reform, provided they are intentionally designed to expand access to capital, training, cooperative structures, digital technologies and leadership opportunities." Dr Rahma Adam, Senior Scientist and Social and Economic Inclusion Global Impact Lead at WorldFish, stressed that inclusion is central to productivity and growth.

"Inclusive aquatic food systems are more productive, innovative and resilient. When women gain access to higher-value segments, reinvestment rates increase. When young people receive equitable profit-sharing and leadership opportunities, entrepreneurial dynamism strengthens. When persons with disabilities are supported through adaptive technologies and targeted financing, untapped human capital contributes to national output," she said.

Dr Adam also underscores the importance of a nationally anchored Theory of Change.

"Equity and competitiveness are mutually reinforcing. A Theory of Change can align policy reform, institutional accountability and capital flows, ensuring that inclusion becomes embedded within governance systems rather than treated as a short-term project objective." ⁠Two researchers from WorldFish, Dr Rahma Adam and Dr Sara Bonilla, Postdoctoral Fellow in Gender and Social Inclusion, led the workshops.

The forum was conducted in collaboration with the University of Dar es Salaam, WorldFish and the Asia-Africa Blue Tech Superhighway (AABS). Principal of UDSM's College of Agriculture and Food Sciences, Prof Mkabwa Manoko emphasised the need for practical operational tools.

"Participants are seeking approaches that can be embedded into planning, monitoring and evaluation systems, not abstract theory," he said.

According to the experts, women remain heavily concentrated in lower-value segments such as small-scale processing and retail, while high-return activities like boat ownership, commercial aquaculture, export-oriented processing and large-scale distribution remain out of reach.

This limits income growth, asset accumulation and long-term empowerment. Through application of frameworks such as Reach-Benefit- Empower (RBET), the specialists argued that meaningful transformation must go beyond increasing numerical participation.

Shifts in ownership patterns, profit-sharing mechanisms and governance representation are equally critical. Experts from Mozambique, Nigeria and Tanzania agreed on priorities for change: Conducting GEDSI baseline assessments, strengthening extension services, integrating gender and climate considerations into policies, mobilising inclusive financing, promoting digital innovation and upgrading storage and processing systems.

Experts warn that without targeted interventions to redistribute opportunities and resources, the sector risks perpetuating inequality and underperforming economically. Integrating marginalised groups into higher-value activities could unlock untapped productivity, expand export potential and strengthen the resilience of Tanzania's blue economy while promoting inclusive and sustainable development.

They stress that addressing these disparities is critical for maximising the sector's contribution to national GDP. By enabling broader participation in high-value aquaculture and processing activities, Tanzania can enhance competitiveness, stimulate innovation and ensure that the growth of its blue economy benefits a wider cross-section of society.

Inclusive participation in the fisheries sector is critical to the blue economy, as it maximises resource efficiency, diversifies income streams and strengthens economic resilience.

By empowering marginalised groups to engage in high-value activities, the sector can generate higher returns, stimulate innovation and create sustainable livelihoods, thereby contributing to broader goals of economic growth, environmental stewardship and long-term development within Africa's maritime and aquatic industries.

Promoting inclusion in fisheries also enhances the blue economy's social and economic sustainability by reducing inequality and expanding access to opportunities. Engaging a wider range of stakeholders not only increases productivity and export potential but also fosters community resilience, supports innovation in aquaculture and processing and ensures that the benefits of marine resources contribute equitably to national and regional development.