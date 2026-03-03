Tanzania: Bagamoyo Expands Special Needs Education

Bagamoyo — BAGAMOYO Town Council in Coast Region has recorded notable achievements in improving inclusive education systems in its schools, including plans to construct an Educational Support, Resource and Assessment Centre (ESRAC) in the current financial year.

The proposed ESRAC facility will be used to screen, identify and assess children with disabilities to determine their individual learning needs, ensure appropriate school placement and provide necessary support services. Over the past four years, the government has built seven primary schools that incorporate inclusive education systems in the district.

In addition, a modern dormitory worth 528m/- has been constructed at Nianjema Primary School to accommodate students with Special Education Needs (SEN).

The Council's Pre-Primary and Primary Education Officer, Ms Wema Kajigili said recently that the number of special needs teachers in the council has also increased from 16 to 20 this year, further strengthening the delivery of inclusive education.

These achievements, she said, align with the National Strategy for Inclusive Education (NSIE) 2021/22- 2025/26, which aims to enhance equitable access, participation and quality education for learners, with special focus on children with special education needs, disabilities and other marginalised groups.

Ms Kajigili said this during a meeting organised by the Organisation for Community Development (OCODE) to review education projects implemented jointly by the organisation and the government in 2025.

The meeting was attended by members of the Council's Committee for Education, Water and Health, led by its Chairperson, Ms Mwanaharusi Jarufu, Councillor for Magomeni Ward, alongside OCODE officials.

OCODE has been implementing the "Sauti Zetu Project" since 2024, focusing on strengthening inclusive education systems in schools across the district.

"We are witnessing major transformation in the education sector in our district over the past four years. The government is now directing more efforts toward improving the education sector, particularly by establishing infrastructure that is friendly to children with special education needs.

This progress has been possible with support from stakeholders such as OCODE," Ms Kajigili said. She further noted that through the BOOST programme, the government has built six inclusive primary schools in the district. In addition, Chambezi Primary School in Kiromo Ward has been constructed as a model inclusive education school and is expected to begin operations next week.

Speaking at the meeting, OCODE Head of Programmes, Ms Digna Mushi, commended the government for its cooperation and commitment to improving the education sector in Bagamoyo. She said that in collaboration with the council, the organisation has enabled 149 children who had dropped out of formal education to return to school at Nianjema and Bigilo Primary Schools through the Complementary Basic Education (COBET) programme.

The project has also facilitated the enrollment of 65 additional students with special needs at Nianjema Primary School this year. Furthermore, OCODE conducted meetings with head teachers, teachers and parents in four primary schools: Ukuni, Mataya, Bigilo and Nianjema, to promote inclusive education practices.

Ms Mushi urged councillors to intensify community awareness efforts to promote the rights of children living with disabilities.

"Despite government and stakeholders' efforts to improve the learning environment for children living with disabilities, there is evidence that some of these children still face stigma in their communities. There is a continued need to raise awareness among parents and the wider community about the rights of children with disabilities," she emphasised.