Tanzania: Serengeti, Bunda Benefit From 370m/ - Grumeti Csr Drive

3 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga

Mara — GRUMETI Fund Reserves has donated desks, hospital beds and ICT equipment worth 370m/- to communities in Serengeti and Bunda districts, Mara Region, to improve education and healthcare services.

The donation, handed over yesterday at the Right to Play grounds in Serengeti District, includes 3,014 desks for primary schools, 24 hospital beds -- 16 of them patient beds, including maternity beds -- as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment.

The support targets communities surrounding the Ikorongo and Grumeti game reserves and forms part of the organisation's corporate social responsibility programme aimed at strengthening social services in areas neighbouring conservation sites.

Speaking at the event, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Grumeti Reserves, Ms Frida Mollel, said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to giving back to local communities while promoting sustainable conservation.

"We will continue to collaborate with the government and local communities to strengthen social services and promote the well-being of people living near conservation areas," she said, urging residents to actively participate in conservation activities.

She stressed that community development and conservation are interlinked, noting that cooperation between residents, the government and conservation stakeholders is essential for sustainable success.

Serengeti District Commissioner, Ms Angelina Marco, commended the support, saying it would help improve learning environments in schools and enhance healthcare services for residents.

She urged citizens to safeguard natural resources and warned against illegal activities in protected areas, including farming, brick making, charcoal burning and livestock grazing, stressing that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

