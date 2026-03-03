Tanzania: MP Touts for Plan to Lift Region's Economy

Karagwe — KARAGWE Legislator, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, has urged leaders in Kagera Region to jointly chart out a comprehensive plan with aim to uplift the region's economy.

Mr Bashungwa who is also former Minister for Works told the "Daily News" in an interview recently that Kagera is a land of opportunities and a haven for investors.

"Kagera is a land of opportunities and a haven for investors. What was needed is a comprehensive economic plan. We have to think outside the box and utilise the abundant untapped resources," Mr Bashungwa said.

Data indicate that Kagera Region currently stands at 25th position among 26 regions in the economy levels. Mr Bashungwa, who was also Minister for Information and Technology before moving to the Works docket, highlighted that Kagera was well positioned for growth due to its strategic location bordering Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi and having access to Kenya through Lake Victoria.

He described the region as a gateway to a massive market of about 400 million people presenting enormous potential for trade and investment.

"We are grateful to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allocating substantial budgets for social services including health, education, water and roads infrastructure.

We expect more large, medium and small-scale projects, all built on the principle that citizens must be well served. In recent years, President Samia has expanded access to education and healthcare, reduced poverty and improved infrastructure, making Tanzania one of Africa's fastest-growing economies," Mr Bashungwa said.

He said that under President Samia's leadership over the past five years, Kagera has continued to record impressive progress. The region's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded from 2.7bn/- in 2020 to 4.9bn/- in 2025 while income per capita increased from 1,168,700/- in 2020 to 1,559,000/- last year.

"There are few individuals with personal or hidden agendas trying to create unnecessary fear about the safety of foreign investment in our country. Anyone claiming that nothing has been achieved simply hasn't visited Kagera. Those of us living here have witnessed notable transformation and remain hopeful," he said.

He added: "Kagera is full of opportunities. We have fertile land, untapped mineral resources and a growing market hungry for development. Our wealth lies not only in our natural resources but also in the peace and stability we have long enjoyed." According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Kagera had a population of 2.9 million and 662 villages.

Mr Bashungwa also highlighted the significant potential of dairy farming in creating employment opportunities in the region. At the same time, he challenged livestock keepers to embrace zero-grazing practices, noting that the approach focuses on quality rather than quantity, thereby improving productivity and profitability. He urged livestock keepers to avoid maintain large herds of unproductive cattle and, instead adopt modern dairy practices that are more productive and economically viable.

Although Tanzania has a competitive advantage due to its large livestock population, opportunities within the dairy sector remain underutilised. He urged both local and foreign investors to seize the opportunity by establishing milk and beef processing factories.

Kagera Region comprises five ranches under the National Ranching Company (NARCO)- Kitengule (41,700 hectares), Missenyi (60,851 hectares), Mabale (14,026 hectares), Kagoma (50,690 hectares) and Kikulula (12,700 hectares).