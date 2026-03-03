Tanzania: Dse Market Hits 34.6tri/ - On Investor Confidence

Dar es Salaam — THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has recorded a sharp rise in market capitalisation and trading activity in the year to February, reflecting renewed investor confidence and growing participation in the country's capital market. Total market capitalisation climbed to 34.6 tr/- between January and February, up from 19.1 tr/- recorded during the same period last year.

This represents an 80.8 per cent year-onyear growth, signalling strong price appreciation and sustained demand for listed equities. Speaking yesterday during a media briefing in Dar es Salaam, DSE Chief Executive Officer, Mr Peter Nalitolela attributed the performance to continued trust among local investors and growing awareness of the benefits of investing through the stock market.

"This is an indication that Tanzanians continue to have confidence in the market, and shares are being traded frequently, which explains such a significant increase," Mr Nalitolela said.

The domestic segment, comprising 22 Tanzanian companies, also posted robust gains, with market capitalisation rising to 24.4 tri/- at the end of February from 12.7 tri/- a year earlier, an average growth of 90 per cent. Despite the milestone, the total number of listed companies at the bourse remained 28, including 22 domestic and six foreign firms.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: PPPC's Centre Stage dialogue to boost FYDP IV

Trading activity further reflects the upbeat momentum. Market turnover for February reached 242.3 bn/-, a substantial increase from 34.8 bn/- recorded in the same month last year, a 596.2 per cent rise. The single-month turnover alone has already surpassed one-third of the total market turnover of 663 bn/- recorded in 2024, highlighting heightened liquidity and stronger investor engagement.

The DSE All Share Index (DSEI) surged to 3,986.77 at the end of February, up from 2,293.61 a year earlier, representing a 73.8 per cent increase. Similarly, the Tanzania Share Index (TSEI) stood at 8,965.96, up from 4,815.32 over the same period.

Investor participation has also expanded significantly, with total accounts rising to 797,566 at the end of February from 632,263 at the close of 2024, marking a 26 per cent increase. Digital trading continues to broaden market access, with accounts linked through the Hisa Kiganjani.