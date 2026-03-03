Tanzania: PPPC's Centre Stage Dialogue to Boost Fydp Iv

Dar es Salaam — IN a move aimed at aligning national priorities ahead of one of the most ambitious development programmes in Tanzania's history, the Public Private Partnership Centre (PPPC) will convene the inaugural session of its new national dialogue platform, PPPC CentreStage, next Monday.

The forum is designed to bring together policymakers, investors, academics and development partners to foster a shared understanding of priorities, constraints and implementation risks as the country prepares to roll out the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP IV) for 2026/27-2030/31.

PPPC Executive Director, Mr David Kafulila, said the discussions are intended to ensure stakeholders remain aligned as Tanzania accelerates its economic transformation.

"Dialogue is not a peripheral activity but a core instrument for sustaining momentum and institutional discipline. A modern economy cannot rely solely on post-project evaluations," Mr Kafulila said.

He said PPPs should be viewed not merely as contracts between government and private firms, but as part of a broader economic ecosystem involving public institutions, investors, businesses, development partners and citizens.

"Alignment in thinking is as important as alignment in execution. That is why this dialogue series is important if we are to move at the speed required by our national development goals," Mr Kafulila said.

FYDP IV carries an estimated cost of 477tri/-, more than four times the size of the outgoing development framework. With competing demands on public finances, the government has signalled that it cannot shoulder the burden alone. Mr Kafulila argued that successful PPP programmes depend on continuous alignment between policy intent and execution, rather than retrospective reviews.

"There is no alternative," he said. "If Tanzania is to achieve its long-term development vision and the goals of FYDP IV, we must undertake this assignment." The inaugural session will be officiated by the Minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, with monthly sessions targeting key sectors to resolve policy, regulatory, and implementation bottlenecks before projects reach the market.

Veteran PPP negotiator, Mr Joseph Simbakalia said procurement systems must evolve to handle complex, large-scale transactions without becoming bottlenecks.

"Investing in strong contract negotiation capacity is critical. At the same time, economic nationalism and patriotism must guide how we structure PPP agreements," he said.

Former Controller and Auditor General, Mr Ludovic Utoah insisted the need for adaptive legal and regulatory frameworks, robust financial reporting and rigorous auditing systems to maintain credibility as financing structures become more sophisticated.

"It is important that policies and laws remain responsive to the realities of a modern economy," Mr Utoah said. Meanwhile, the PPPC Director of Development and Appraisal, Mr Augustino Saibull, said that while political support for PPPs is strong, investors ultimately respond to well-prepared, bankable projects.

"Feasibility studies, risk allocation and financial modelling must meet international standards if Tanzania is to compete effectively for global capital," he said.