Tanzania: Tabora Calls for More Boxing Clinics to Develop Regional Talent

Tabora — THE Tabora Regional Sports Officer, Isack Dotto, has called on the Tanzania Boxing Federation (BFT) to organise regular boxing clinics in the region, saying Tabora has the potential to excel at national and international level with sustained support.

He made the appeal on Monday during an event to distribute boxing equipment to four local clubs: Mvuba, Buffalo, Nakoz and Zuggo. Dotto also praised the federation for donating 16 pairs of boxing gloves, describing the contribution as a significant step towards raising standards in the region.

The BFT Secretary General, Riadha Kimweri, said the federation would continue to hold clinics for coaches and boxers to develop skills and identify new talent.

"Tabora Region has a lot of boxing talent. We will continue working closely with regional leaders to ensure participation in various national and international competitions," he said.

Kimweri urged young people to join boxing clubs to benefit from opportunities to compete locally and abroad. He said boxing could provide a pathway to employment and income.

The chairman of the Tabora Regional Boxing Association, Fredrick Msoga, said officials would visit training centres to monitor the use of the equipment and ensure it benefits young athletes.