Rwanda: [featured] Inside Bralirwa Brewery - Tour Du Rwanda Partners Experience How It Crafts Its Quality Beverages in Rubavu

As the Tour du Rwanda 2026 energised the cycling fans across the country, a group of officials and partners behind the prestigious race recently had the opportunity to go behind the scenes of one of Rwanda's leading breweries, according to BRALIRWA Plc.

The firm welcomed officials from Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) together with partners of the Tour du Rwanda for a special visit to its brewery in Rubavu - the Home of Amstel - offering them a first-hand experience of how the firm's "quality beverages" are crafted.

The visit, it stated, provided guests with a guided tour of the brewery, where they were introduced to the detailed journey of beer production - from the brewing process to packaging - showcasing the craftsmanship, expertise, and quality standards that define BRALIRWA's brewing heritage.

For many of the visitors, the experience offered a deeper appreciation of the work behind the brands that continue to play a visible role during the Tour du Rwanda through fan experiences and nationwide activations, it observed.

The visit also served as an opportunity to strengthen relationships between BRALIRWA and the partners supporting the Tour du Rwanda, reinforcing the spirit of collaboration that helps deliver one of Africa's most exciting cycling events, it stated.

As a Gold Sponsor of the Tour du Rwanda, Amstel - 100% Pure Malt - remains part of the celebration of cycling across Rwanda by bringing fans together through engaging experiences, including fan zones, community activities, and social rides.

The visit to the brewery in Rubavu therefore marked not only a moment of discovery for the guests but also a reminder of the partnerships and shared commitment that continue to make the Tour du Rwanda a growing symbol of sport, tourism, and community pride in Rwanda, BRALIRWA concluded.

In its closing message, BRALIRWA reiterated its commitment to responsible consumption, urging the public to drink responsibly. The company underscored that alcohol is strictly not for sale to people under the age of 18 and pregnant women, and cautioned against driving under the influence of alcohol.