South Africa: Ethekwini Wellness Centre to Strengthen Employee Wellbeing, Service Delivery

The eThekwini Municipality has officially unveiled the SINAWE "We are with you" Wellness Centre, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver faster, smarter and more people-centred services to communities.

The state-of-the-art facility, located at 350 Montpelier Road in Morningside, opposite Mitchell Park Zoo, is designed to strengthen the wellbeing, resilience, and productivity of municipal employees in support of service delivery excellence.

The initiative underscores the municipality's firm belief that empowered employees are the foundation of exceptional public service delivery, and that investing in employee health directly strengthens the city's efficiency, responsiveness, and capability.

Speaking on behalf of eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba, Chairperson of the Governance and Human Resources Committee, Nkosenhle Madlala, described the launch as a transformative step toward building a healthier, and high-performing workforce.

"This significant milestone demonstrates the municipality's commitment to building a healthy, resilient and high-performing workforce," Madlala said.

He emphasised that the wellness centre represents more than the opening of a facility, as it signals the municipality's dedication to a people-centred administration.

"This initiative recognises that our employees are our greatest asset and that their physical, emotional and psychological wellbeing is fundamental to service delivery excellence," Madlala said.

The SINAWE Wellness Centre offers a comprehensive suite of emotional, psychological, and general wellness services tailored to promote holistic wellbeing and strengthen resilience among employees.

It forms part of a broader network of regional wellness hubs established to ensure all municipal employees have access to professional support, regardless of their location.

Director of the Human Resources Directorate, Sihle Mkhize, reiterated that employee wellness is central to the municipality's ability to deliver quality services.

"By prioritising employee wellbeing, we are not only changing lives but also strengthening our ability to serve communities with excellence," Mkhize said.

He noted that when employees are supported and thriving, communities experience tangible improvements in service delivery.

"A healthy workforce directly translates into improved productivity and enhanced service delivery to communities. When we invest in the wellness of our staff, we strengthen the very foundation upon which the municipality serves residents with dignity, efficiency, and compassion," explained Mkhize.

The opening of the SINAWE Wellness Centre reflects the municipality's unwavering commitment to putting employees first, driving organisational excellence and delivering meaningful results for communities.

It underscores the understanding that workforce wellbeing powers the city's progress and propels eThekwini toward sustained service excellence.

Public invited to comment on draft annual report

Meanwhile, the municipality has invited and encouraged residents to submit comments and proposals on how the city can improve service delivery and enhance the wellbeing of all its citizens.

The 2024/25 Draft Annual Report is available on the municipal website at http://durban.gov.za, as well as Sizakala centres and libraries.

Copies of the report may also be requested via email at Noky.Nyasulu@durban.gov.za, or by calling 031 311 4208 for the report to be emailed, or for more information.

The deadline for public comments is Friday, 6 March 2026.