Somalia: Somali Intelligence Kills Al-Shabaab Commander in Lower Shabelle Raid

3 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), working with international partners, killed a senior Al-Shabaab commander in a planned overnight operation in Lower Shabelle, authorities said.

The raid took place in Hantiwadaag, an area under Awdheegle district, where forces targeted a figure NISA described as a key planner and coordinator of militant attacks.

The commander, who allegedly operated under multiple aliases including Kamaaludiin Yuunis Mohamed, Saalim Nuur Sheikh Abdirahim, Caraale and Abdullahi Hassan Ali, was identified as a central operative responsible for orchestrating attacks that caused significant casualties.

In a statement, NISA said the individual directly oversaw operations that resulted in the deaths of civilians, security personnel and government officials.

The agency added that the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to bolster national security and weaken militant networks blamed for prolonged instability in the Horn of Africa nation.

