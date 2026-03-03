Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Son's Bail Application Postponed

3 March 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

SOUTH AFRICA - The bail application for Bellarmine Chatunga, the son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, alongside his co-accused Tobias Matonhodze, has been postponed to Thursday in the Alexandra Magistrates Court.

Chatunga is facing multiple charges, including defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of a firearm, in addition to the initial attempted murder charge.

The charges arise from a shooting incident at the family's Hyde Park home, where a 23-year-old gardener was left in critical condition after allegedly being shot during a dispute.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was alerted by private security, necessitating a forceful entry into the high-walled property

