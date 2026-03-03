Somalia: Broadcast Journalist Shot Dead in Kismayo As Police Officer Arrested

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) is deeply shocked and saddened by the killing of broadcast journalist Abshir Khalif Shide Omar, who was shot dead at approximately 19:30 on Monday, 2 March 2026, in Kismayo. The fatal shooting followed a short altercation between Abshir and a police officer, according to information gathered through initial enquiries by NUSOJ.

Following its investigation, NUSOJ has established that Abshir was returning from an Iftar gathering with fellow journalists, where they had been editing a programme recorded earlier featuring politicians. He had recorded a voiceover for the video, which was scheduled for release later that same night. Colleagues who were working with him confirmed these details. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and the full circumstances surrounding the incident have yet to be determined.

In a statement issued in Kismayo, Captain Shukri Farah Duale, spokesperson for the Jubbaland Police, confirmed that the officer responsible for the shooting has been arrested and will be brought to justice. The police indicated that a thorough investigation and prosecution process will follow. This marks a rare instance in which a police officer suspected of killing a journalist has been promptly apprehended in Kismayo.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Abshir had been working as a freelance journalist for the past three months. Prior to that, he was affiliated with Jubbaland TV, Wamo Radio and Hornconnect, a privately owned media contractor. His killing appears to be the first reported death of a journalist in Somalia in 2026 and represents a serious setback for press freedom and journalist safety in the country.

"This is a tragic and deeply troubling incident," said Omar Faruk Osman, Secretary General of NUSOJ. "A police officer is entrusted with protecting citizens, including journalists carrying out their professional duties. When a journalist is killed in such circumstances, it raises grave concerns about the safety of media workers and the culture of accountability within law enforcement. We expect a swift, transparent and credible process that ensures justice is delivered and restores public confidence."

NUSOJ extends its heartfelt condolences to Abshir's family, friends and colleagues. The Union stands in solidarity with journalists in Kismayo and across Somalia and calls on the authorities to ensure full accountability in this case and to take concrete measures to prevent further violence against media professionals.