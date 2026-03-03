Liberia: LFA Submits $4m Draft Budget for 2027 Afcon Qualification Campaign

- The Liberia Football Association has submitted a draft budget of approximately $4 million to the Lone Star Mobilization Committee to support Liberia's campaign to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The committee, chaired by Rev. Luther Tarpeh, is tasked with raising the funds to cover travel, accommodation, per diem and other logistical expenses for the national teams. The budget also includes plans to galvanize nationwide support for Liberia's various national sides ahead of upcoming international competitions.

LFA President Mustapha Raji presented the draft budget and expressed confidence in the committee's ability to deliver. He called on Liberians and both private and public institutions to support the fundraising effort.

Speaking at the committee's unveiling over the weekend, Tarpeh described football as a unifying force amid national divisions.

"We recognize the divisions in our country, but football remains the one factor that can unify every Liberian," Tarpeh said. "Our mission is to reach every segment of society -- from the grassroots and middle class to decision-makers, former players and the sports press -- to ensure this is a collective national endeavor."

The committee outlined a roadmap centered on inclusivity and financial accountability. Plans include consultations with former players and sports writers to address challenges facing the national teams, as well as engagement with corporate institutions to encourage investment in the teams as a matter of national interest.

Tarpeh pledged transparency, assuring that all funds raised would be fully accounted for and used exclusively to advance the national teams.

Following the unveiling, the committee held its first working session to begin implementing its strategy.

The 2027 AFCON qualifiers will determine the field for the tournament to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. The preliminary round is scheduled for March 25-31, 2026, with the group stage set for September, October and November 2026.

Liberia, ranked among the top 42 teams in Africa, received a bye to the group stage.

Thirteen group winners and the three best runners-up will qualify for the final tournament.

Liberia is seeking to end a 25-year absence from the continental competition. The Lone Star last came close in 2023 but was eliminated after a 2-1 home loss to South Africa at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia. A win in that match, following a 2-2 draw away, would have secured qualification.

The football association believes adequate resource mobilization is critical to ending the country's long AFCON drought.