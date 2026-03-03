South Africa: UCT Staff Strike Ends As Agreement Is Reached

Unions accept 3.5% increase as progress made on other issues

The University of Cape Town (UCT) and professional, administrative, and support service (PASS) staff unions have reached an agreement after two days of strike action over salary increases last week.

Workers in a wide range of pay classes and positions including administrative staff, technical officers, cleaners, and catering workers, were represented by three unions; the UCT Employees Union (UCTEU), the Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers' Union (DETAWU), and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Staff went on strike after demanding a 7% salary increase instead of the 3.5% offered. A memorandum was handed over to vice-chancellor Mosa Moshabela, who committed to engaging with the unions within 48 hours.

An agreement was reached on Friday, 27 February.

Fabian Botman, UCTEU spokesperson, said in addition to the increase, a once-off bonus would be paid to staff across pay classes.

PASS staff were disappointed with the increase, he said. But progress had been made on other issues.

He said the university had agreed to consider a promotion policy for the PASS staff.

In their media statement during the strike, the three unions said the academic staff "benefit from a structured and formalised promotion framework" and PASS staff also want a "consistently applied framework that provides clearer progression opportunities".

He said the university had agreed to resolve the issue of a single bargaining forum, unifying PASS staff and academic staff, by December 2026.

Formerly, there were three bargaining forums at UCT, for pay classes 2 - 7 (represented by NEHAWU and DETAWU), pay classes 7 - 12 (represented by the UCTEU), and the Academics' Union. In 2024, the two PASS staff bargaining forums were unified.

The university also agreed to waive the "no work, no pay" principle for the strike and instead staff would take two days of annual leave, Botman said.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola confirmed an agreement had been reached but did not want to give details.

UCT said in a statement said details of the agreement "will be shared in due course".

"This agreement brings to an end two days of picketing action by staff on campus," the university said.