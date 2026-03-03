Zimbabwe: Knife Attack At Matapi Flats After Alleged Love Triangle Dispute

A 26-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his co-tenant in Harare's Mbare suburb following a dispute over his wife.

Tatenda Mazambani was brought before Harare magistrate Jesse Kufa charged with attempted murder after the alleged attack at Matapi Flats.

Prosecutors told the court that the incident occurred on 21 February at around 7am at Block 2 of the flats where both men live.

The complainant, 23-year-old Alex Ngandu, reportedly went out with Mazambani's wife earlier that day. The court heard that Mazambani confronted Ngandu after learning of the outing.

A heated argument is said to have followed, during which Mazambani allegedly stabbed Ngandu once in the stomach with a knife.

Ngandu sustained what prosecutors described as a deep wound and was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for treatment.

The matter was reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Matapi, leading to Mazambani's arrest.

He was remanded in custody and is due back in court on 16 March.