Kenya: President Ruto Commends Sh80bn National-Nairobi County Pact to Transform City Infrastructure and Services

Nairobi — President William Ruto has praised the partnership between the National Government and Nairobi City County, highlighting that the KSh80 billion cooperation pact will tackle critical urban challenges, including inadequate water supply, poor sewage systems, unreliable connectivity, and deteriorating road networks.

"The agreement we have reached with the County Government of Nairobi is also aimed at transforming the city," President Ruto said during a tour of Dagoretti South and Dagoretti North constituencies on Tuesday.

The President inspected construction works at the Dagoretti Sub-County Level IV Hospital in Mutuini, which is being expanded into a 400-bed facility. He confirmed that the upgraded hospital will be fully equipped and operational by next month, providing residents with accessible, quality, and affordable medical care.

At PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute, President Ruto inaugurated a new workshops block and emphasized that education remains the greatest equalizer.

"We have hired more teachers and tutors, expanded education infrastructure, and improved funding for higher education because human capital development is the primary enabler of transformation in our country," he said.

The government has also committed KSh250 million for the construction of hostels to accommodate 580 students in the first phase. Additionally, Ruto opened a 20-classroom block at Kawangware Comprehensive School in Dagoretti North, praising the improved learning environment.

President Ruto also inspected the Riruta Modern Market in Dagoretti South, expressing satisfaction with the progress of construction works. The facility is expected to be commissioned in May 2026, providing better working conditions for traders.

Governor Johnson Sakaja noted that the partnership between the National and County governments would deliver lasting urban transformation and improved service delivery for Nairobi residents.

The President was accompanied by several MPs and MCAs, including John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), Felix Odiwuor Jalang'o (Lang'ata), and Karen Nyamu (Nominated).

President Ruto further underscored that the government remains committed to creating opportunities for youth employment and business, aiming to improve livelihoods and promote equitable development across the city.