South Africa: JSE Profit Surpasses R1 Billion As Market Rally Lifts Trading

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange reported record results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, with net profit after tax rising 16.7% to R1.07 billion.

It is the first time the exchange has exceeded R1 billion in annual profit.

Headline earnings per share increased 17.7% to 1,328.9 cents. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 15.5% to R1.38 billion. Return on equity improved to 22% from 20.2% a year earlier.

Operating income advanced 14.2% to R3.5 billion, supported by higher trading volumes across asset classes. South African equities rallied during the year, with the main index climbing above 128,000 points and gaining about 50% over 12 months.

The JSE declared an ordinary dividend of 961 cents per share, up 16%, and a special dividend of 100 cents per share.

The exchange ended the year with R3.2 billion in cash and bonds. Capital expenditure totaled R141 million, focused on system upgrades and new initiatives.

The results mark the final full-year performance under Chief Executive Officer Leila Fourie, who will step down at the end of March after seven years in the role. Valdene Reddy will take over from April 1.

Key Takeaways

The JSE's results reflect a broader recovery in South African financial markets. Lower inflation, interest rate cuts and improved investor sentiment supported equity valuations in 2025. Foreign portfolio inflows increased as global investors sought yield in emerging markets. Bond yields declined and the rand strengthened during parts of the year, contributing to improved market conditions. Higher trading activity typically boosts exchange revenue through transaction fees, listings and market data services. The JSE operates across equities, derivatives, bonds and commodities, providing diversified income streams. The record profit and special dividend signal confidence in cash generation and capital strength. However, exchange earnings remain linked to market cycles. Sustained performance will depend on continued trading volumes, new listings and economic growth in South Africa. Leadership transition comes at a time of strong financial performance and elevated market levels, placing focus on maintaining momentum amid changing global conditions.