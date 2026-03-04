Sudan: Three Children Die in Central Darfur Camp Inferno

Umm Dukhun, Central Darfur — Three children have died and five homes were destroyed after a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at Abu Dhar camp for displaced people in Umm Dukhun, Central Darfur. The blaze erupted in the southern section of the camp, according to the Umm Dukhun Local Emergency Rooms Coordination Council, which confirmed the deaths in a statement via social media.

The victims were identified as a 13-year-old child, a seven-year-old child and a nine-month-old infant, all of whom were inside one of the houses when it caught fire.

The council expressed its sorrow over the incident and warned that fires have become increasingly frequent in the camp. It said strong winds currently affecting the area were contributing to the rapid spread of flames among shelters constructed from highly flammable materials.

Residents were urged to exercise caution when using fire inside their homes, particularly for cooking, and to ensure that flames are fully extinguished afterwards. The council also warned against leaving fire-lighting materials within reach of children.

Constant danger

Fire is a constant danger for displaced people across Sudan and Darfur, as a blaze needs only a little wind to spread quickly through the densely populated camps. Narrow streets and shelters built of highly combustible materials exacerbate the danger.

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, a woman with special needs was severely injured, and between 600 and 1,000 homes and shelters destroyed, in a massive fire that swept through Kalma camp for displaced people near the South Darfur capital of Nyala on Sunday morning. Miraculously, no human fatalities have been reported.