Zimbabwe: Middle East Tensions - Zimbabwe Urges Nationals to Register With Nearest Embassy, Limit Movement

ZIMBABWE'S foreign affairs ministry has urged its nationals who are living or had travelled to the Middle East to immediately register their presence with the nearest consulate or embassy to enable effective government support if needed.

In a statement Tuesday in response to escalating hostilities across parts of the Middle East, the ministry said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation and assured protection to Zimbabweans wherever they are.

"Guided by Section 35, subsection 3 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which states that all Zimbabwean citizens are entitled to several rights and benefits, including the protection granted by the State wherever they may be, the Government of Zimbabwe is fully committed to promoting, protecting and safeguarding the safety and welfare of its citizens living abroad.

"Zimbabweans living in or who had travelled to the affected region are urged to register their presence in the region with the nearest Embassy and or Consulate of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and to limit their movements in line with the regulations issued by the authorities of the host countries," the statement reads.

Citizens planning travel to the troubled region to were also urged to delay their travel until the situation is stable.

The ministry also reiterated that those in the region should limit movements and comply with host country safety directives until stability returns.

Zimbabweans who need urgent help can also contact the ministry's headquarters or the relevant diplomatic missions via email or provided telephone numbers.

The comes against the backdrop of a sharp escalation in Middle East tensions after coordinated military strikes involving the United States and Israel triggered a series of retaliatory actions across the region.

These developments have prompted many governments to issue travel warnings and safety alerts, urging citizens abroad to shelter in place, avoid all non-essential travel and stay in touch with their diplomatic missions.