Zimbabwe: ZTA Shuts Down 28 Unregistered Tourism Facilities in Ongoing Blitz

4 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has shut down at least 28 facilities across seven cities in an ongoing blitz against unregistered tourism facilities operating within the sector.

ZTA's operation is targeting AirBnBs, lodges and restaurants that are operating without paying licenses or registration fees.

Nine were shutdown in Gweru, five in Marondera, four in Mutare, three in Bulawayo, Masvingo and Harare and one in Chinhoyi.

"This decisive move comes as part of the government's effort to regularize the tourism industry and ensure compliance with national regulations," said ZTA.

"Non-compliance with this notice will lead to the closure of their establishments, marking a strict stance on unauthorised operations."

According to renowned publication, Equity Axis, Zimbabwe's domestic and international tourism market is at an all-time high, with locals accounting for 87% of hotel occupancy by early 2026.

Zimbabwe received 1.6 million international tourists in 2024, translating to US$1.2 billion in tourism receipts.

"In a bid to facilitate compliance, the Zimbabwean government has reduced license and registration fees, promoting an ease of doing business within the sector," added ZTA.

"To further encourage compliance, the ZTA is actively inviting whistleblowers to report unregistered facilities.

"With widespread cooperation from operators, the Zimbabwe tourism sector can thrive, offering safe and legally registered facilities that cater to the needs of tourists from around the globe."

