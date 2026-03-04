Uganda: Uncovered Sewer Chambers in Kabale's Kigongi Ward Raise Safety and Health Concerns

Residents of Kigongi Ward in the Central Division of Kabale Municipality, Kabale District, have expressed concern over several uncovered inspection chambers along Kigongi Road, describing them as a major threat to public health and safety.

The chambers, which form part of the sewer network operated by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) and are connected to the Kigongi B sewer line, are scattered along the busy road.

Locals say the open manholes endanger pedestrians, vendors, motorists and especially boda boda riders.

During the rainy season, the chambers often fill with water, making them difficult to notice and increasing the risk of accidents.

Innocent Ngabirano, a boda boda rider in the area, said many of the metal covers were allegedly stolen by scrap dealers.

He recommended replacing them with non-metallic materials that would be less attractive to thieves.

"Riding at night or during bad weather has become especially dangerous because the openings are difficult to see," Ngabirano said.

Business owners operating along the road also voiced concern. Brair Akandinda, who runs a chapati stall, and Joan Tayebwa, a chips vendor, said heavy rains frequently cause the sewer system to overflow, spreading wastewater into surrounding areas.

In dry weather, they added, the exposed chambers emit a strong odour, raising fears of possible disease outbreaks.

They also worry that children who live and play nearby could fall into the deep openings if the issue is not addressed promptly.

John Karisa, a former Kabale Municipal Councillor representing persons with disabilities, called on relevant authorities to intervene before lives are lost.

"Beyond causing accidents, the open chambers can also be misused for criminal activities," Karisa said.

In a phone interview, Patrick Otim, the Kabale Branch Manager of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation, acknowledged the problem and said efforts are underway to resolve it.

"The corporation plans to acquire and install plastic covers to replace the stolen metal ones. The process is underway. I also urge residents to stop dumping garbage into the sewer system," Otim said.

Residents are now calling for swift action o secure the open chambers and restore safety along Kigongi Road.