Uganda: Kabale Special Police Constables Protest Unpaid Election Wages

Special Police Constables (SPCs) in Kabale District who provided security during the 2026 general elections have protested over unpaid wages.

The demonstration took place at Kabale Central Police Station and at the Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), where the officers demanded that their outstanding salaries and allowances be cleared.

The SPCs, among them Eric Twesigabo from Buhara Sub-county, Abraham Nkamwesiga from Kaharo Sub-county, Doreen Nyakato and Davis Akandwanaho from Kabale Municipality, said about 730 constables were deployed across polling stations in the district.

They explained that they had been recruited on three-month contracts but have so far received payment for only one month.

"Although we have been told that we will be paid for a second month, there is no clear timeline for the final month's pay. Each one of us was entitled to earn 469,000 shillings per month," the constables said.

In addition to the unpaid salaries, the officers said their daily allowance of 75,000 shillings, meant to be paid by the Electoral Commission, has not been disbursed.

They claim they have not received allowances for three days worked in KDA and four days in Kabale Municipality.

The constables further stated that authorities are now asking them to return their uniforms, which they consider proof of their appointment since no formal appointment letters were issued.

They insisted that they should retain the uniforms until they receive their full payment, arguing that they carried out their duties faithfully with the expectation of being paid in full.

They called on the relevant officials to urgently address their concerns and clear all outstanding payments.

Assistant Resident District Commissioner Martin Niwataho responded that he had contacted the Kabale District Returning Officer, who indicated that steps are being taken to resolve the matter and that allowances should be paid within the week.

He noted that police constables nationwide are being compensated for only two months and urged the officers to comply with the government directive by returning the uniforms to avoid further complications.

"If additional funds are released in the future, you will be considered. Government has no intention of denying you your pay," Niwataho said.