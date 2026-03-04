Uganda: High Alert As MAM Forecast Warns of Floods, Landslides and Disease Outbreaks

The government has issued a high-level alert following the release of the March-April-May (MAM) 2026 seasonal forecast, warning of warmer-than-normal temperatures and significant rainfall that could trigger a wave of natural disasters across the country.

In a statement released by the Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Eng. Hilary Onek, authorities painted a picture of a nation bracing for a dual challenge: near-average to above-average rainfall in the North and East, and the looming threat of flash floods, landslides and lightning strikes.

"The country should prepare for flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas and on the lower slopes of Mount Elgon," Onek said, specifically naming Butaleja, Kasese and Pakwach as high-risk zones.

"This may result in destruction of livelihoods and damages to infrastructure."

The forecast identifies West Nile, Lango, Rwenzori and Bugisu as regions likely to receive the heaviest rains.

For urban dwellers in Kampala and other major cities, the government warned of flash floods potentially disrupting transport and business activities, urging city authorities to cover open manholes to prevent pedestrians from falling into them during storms.

Highland areas in Elgon, Rwenzori and Kigezi have been placed on high alert over the risk of landslides and mudslides, while districts such as Kisoro, Lamwo and Busia were flagged for heightened lightning risk.

Beyond physical destruction, the minister warned of secondary crises.

Health officials are preparing for a possible surge in cholera, typhoid, malaria and dysentery due to water contamination and increased mosquito breeding during the rainy season.

The agriculture sector is also on alert over anticipated spikes in livestock diseases and crop pests, including the Fall Army Worm.

In response, Onek said the government has already procured relief food supplies and completed the registration of households earmarked for resettlement in the landslide-prone Elgon sub-region.

"Government has procured land for resettlement of persons at high risk of landslides," he confirmed, adding that authorities are working closely with the Uganda Red Cross Society to strengthen community-level disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

The advisory also included practical safety measures for the public. Motorists were urged to strictly observe speed limits on slippery roads, while residents living on steep slopes were advised to temporarily relocate to safer areas or stay with host families if conditions worsen.

Despite the stark warnings, the minister struck a note of cautious optimism, encouraging farmers in high-rainfall areas to harness the expected rains productively.

"We strongly encourage communities expected to receive above-normal rainfall to take full advantage of the rains by maximizing water harvesting and increasing food production," Onek said.

As the MAM season begins, the responsibility now shifts to District Disaster Management Committees and the general public to heed the warnings and implement preventive measures before the first major storms hit