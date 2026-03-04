Rwanda: World Hearing Day 2026 - Protecting Children From Preventable Hearing Loss

Every year on March 3, the world marks World Hearing Day, drawing attention to a sense often taken for granted until it begins to fade. In 2026, the theme "From communities to classrooms: hearing care for all children" places children at the centre of the global conversation.

The message is simple but urgent: hearing is fundamental to learning, communication and opportunity, and much of hearing loss is preventable.

Globally, around 90 million children and adolescents aged between 5 and 19 live with hearing loss. More than 60 per cent of childhood hearing loss could be prevented through measures such as vaccination, improved maternal and newborn care, prompt treatment of infections and safe listening practices.

Yet millions of children still go undiagnosed or untreated, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where access to ear and hearing care remains limited.

In Rwanda, the issue is increasingly visible in clinics, schools and workplaces. Doctors are seeing cases that range from infection related hearing damage in children to occupational hearing loss among adults exposed to excessive noise.

How hearing loss shows up in Rwanda's clinics

At Croix du Sud Hospital in Remera, paediatrician Dr Jean Claude Kanyamihigo says hearing problems in children arise from a range of causes.

"We are already receiving and dealing with children who are exposed to, or who develop, hearing loss or reduced hearing capacity," he explains. "The causes can be different. It can be environmental factors, certain drugs, accidents, or infections."

Some medications carry a risk of ototoxicity, meaning they can damage the ear if not carefully prescribed and monitored. In children, this risk demands particular caution.

"When treating children, you have to be very careful," he says, noting that hearing loss may develop even after a child has passed through early developmental stages.

Untreated infections are another major concern. If infections affecting the ear are not properly managed, they can damage the inner structures responsible for hearing. In more severe cases, infections such as meningitis can affect the neurons involved in hearing.

"One example is meningitis. After meningitis, a child can develop hearing loss," Dr Kanyamihigo says.

He also points to common ear infections, often referred to as otitis, which can progress to partial or total hearing loss if not addressed early. For newborns, especially premature babies, environmental factors are critical.

"In the first days of life, especially for premature babies, we must make sure that they are kept in safe environments and are not exposed to excessive noise," he explains. Noise from medical machines or surrounding activity can pose risks to fragile auditory systems.

The modern risk: headphones and constant noise

Beyond infections and medical causes, changing lifestyles are introducing new risks. Children and teenagers today have unprecedented access to smartphones, tablets and personal audio devices. Many spend hours listening to music, watching videos or studying with earphones in place.

Dr Kanyamihigo urges moderation. "Using earphones to listen to music, news, or even for studying is not recommended without limits," he says. "If they are to use them, they must follow safe frequency and volume levels. Increasing the volume to the maximum is not recommended."

Medical evidence shows that prolonged exposure to loud sounds can permanently damage the delicate hair cells in the inner ear. Once damaged, these cells do not regenerate. The result may not be immediate deafness, but gradual hearing decline, ringing in the ears and difficulty understanding speech in noisy settings.

For children whose brains are still developing, the impact can extend to language acquisition, classroom performance and social interaction.

The warning signs are often subtle. A child may ask for repetition, appear inattentive or struggle academically. Without screening, hearing difficulties can easily be mistaken for behavioural or learning problems.

When work takes away sound

Hearing loss is not limited to children. In workshops across Rwanda, workers face daily exposure to high noise levels.

Alphonse Nkundamahoro experienced this first-hand while working as a welder. "After a certain period, I kept hearing the sounds of the machines, even when I am not working," he recalls.

"Eventually I stopped hearing other people on one side, and later the doctor confirmed my left ear was going deaf."

Welding environments are filled with the sharp, continuous noise of grinders, cutting tools, hammers and generators. Over time, exposure to such noise without protective equipment can result in noise induced hearing loss.

The damage is gradual and painless, which means many workers do not realise the extent of the harm until significant hearing has already been lost.

Experts in occupational health stress that protective ear equipment, regular hearing checks and better awareness can dramatically reduce such cases. However, in informal work settings, safety measures are often overlooked.

A future where no child is left behind

This year's global theme emphasises the importance of taking hearing care beyond hospitals and into schools and communities.

Integrating hearing screening into school health programmes can allow early identification of children who need support. Teachers and parents play a vital role in noticing when a child struggles to hear or respond appropriately.

Strengthening primary health care to include ear and hearing services is equally important. When early detection and timely treatment become routine, children are less likely to suffer long term consequences that affect their education and future prospects.

The broader goal is not only to prevent deafness, but to safeguard communication, confidence and participation in society. Hearing is closely tied to speech development, learning and social belonging. When it is compromised, the effects ripple through every aspect of life.

World Hearing Day serves as a reminder that protecting hearing requires shared responsibility. Families must seek prompt treatment for infections and encourage safe listening habits. Employers must ensure safer work environments. Health systems must prioritise early screening and access to care.

For Rwanda, the path forward lies in awareness, prevention and early action. By recognising the risks in homes, hospitals, classrooms and workshops, the country can reduce preventable hearing loss and ensure that more children and adults retain the ability to hear, learn and thrive.