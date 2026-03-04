South Africa: Train to Mitchell's Plain Finally Gets Going

But equipment failures are already causing delays

Trains between Philippi and Kapteinsklip on Cape Town's central Metrorail line are running again, nearly seven years after widespread vandalism forced the line to close.

The train runs Monday-Saturday, once every 30 minutes during peak hours and every hour during off-peak hours.

GroundUp took the train on Wednesday, 25 February. The train ran on schedule, and without operational problems. However, on 2 and 3 March, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) issued notices that equipment failures were causing delays.

In September, we reported that most of the Central Line had reopened, though PRASA still needed to repair 2km of overhead traction equipment between the R300 bridge in Lentegeur and Philippi.

Work was delayed by protests from people who had occupied parts of the central line during the covid pandemic. They were later temporarily relocated to land on Stock Road. They were demanding permanent relocation.

PRASA completed repairs by December, and trains between Philippi and Kapteinsklip, via Lentegeur and Mitchell's Plain, resumed last week. As of 2 March, there is a direct service from Kapteinsklip to Cape Town.

"I am delighted that trains are back on this route. They are reliable, cheap, safe and clean," Johnny Armstrong from Mitchells Plain told GroundUp. Before 2020, the service was not reliable, and there were no security guards, he said.

Simon Mehlokude, from Philippi, said trains were cheaper than other forms of public transport.

PRASA said in a statement last week that the reopening marked the final phase of the full restoration of the Central Line, "a critical public transport artery serving communities across the Western Cape".

Between Langa and Bonteheuwel stations, more than 1,250 families are still living along the line, having built shacks there during the covid pandemic. The settlement does not appear to be disrupting the train services.

The families are expected to be relocated to land in Philippi Wedge, but it still requires rezoning.

PRASA did not respond to questions about the timelines for the relocation.