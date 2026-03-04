Ethiopia: Religious Councils, Ola Condemn Killing of Civilians in East Arsi, Call for Swift Accountability

Addis Abeba — The Permanent Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia, and the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council have issued separate statements condemning the killing of 21 civilians in Shirka Woreda, East Arsi Zone of Oromia Region, urging authorities to take immediate action to bring perpetrators to justice and strengthen protection for residents.

In their respective statements, the religious institutions denounced the attack and called for swift, transparent investigations, warning against attempts to exploit the incident to incite further violence.

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), for its part, accused what it described as "mercenaries" of moving through Arsi Zone and deliberately targeting Orthodox Christian civilians in an effort to inflame inter-religious and inter-ethnic tensions.

In a statement dated 1 March 2026, the Permanent Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church said it had received reports from its diocese indicating that 21 civilians were killed in the attack in East Arsi. The statement further indicated that survivors were abducted and their whereabouts remain unknown, while homes and properties belonging to more than 10 households were set on fire.

The Synod described the victims as Orthodox Christians who had no involvement in any conflict and said those who carried out the attack, even if acting in the name of religion, do not represent religious teachings. It added that such acts are intended to create division among religious communities that have long coexisted in mutual respect, and called on Muslim and Christian communities to jointly denounce the violence.

Expressing strong condemnation of what it called an unacceptable act, the Synod stated that repeated killings and displacements in the East Arsi Diocese undermine the constitutional rights of citizens. It urged both regional and federal authorities to closely monitor the situation and provide an immediate response, calling for legal accountability and emphasizing the government's duty to safeguard citizens and prevent further loss of life and destruction of property.

Separately, the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia said it received news of the killings with shock and deep sorrow, describing the incident as "irreligious, inhuman, and horrific." The Council stated that no objective can be achieved through the killing of civilians or the burning of property.

The Council called on the government to identify and prosecute those responsible and to strengthen protection measures to prevent similar incidents. It underscored the importance of respecting citizens' rights to life, security, freedom of movement, and livelihood, and said it would continue working toward these principles. It also urged all religious institutions to stand together in opposing the attack and preventing its recurrence.

The Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council likewise expressed deep sorrow over the killing of what it described as innocent Orthodox Christian citizens in Shirka Woreda, stating that the act does not represent any religion and warning that such incidents risk undermining long-standing values of mutual respect among faith communities.

Extending condolences to the families of the victims, the Council called on the government to identify the perpetrators and take immediate action.

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) also issued a statement on the killings, accusing what it described as "mercenaries" of moving through Arsi Zone and targeting innocent Orthodox Christian civilians in an attempt to inflame inter-religious and inter-ethnic tensions. The group claimed the violence was aimed at fracturing collective opposition by pitting communities against one another, including along Oromo-Amhara and Christian-Muslim lines.

The OLA further stated that "whether in uniform or without, whether carrying a gun or a pen," any actor who "weaponizes innocent civilians for political ends" would be considered its enemy, adding that it would confront such forces decisively.

Previously, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) Department of Public Relations said that more than 25 civilians were killed in the East Arsi Zone of the Oromia Regional State during the month of October alone. In a statement issued on Tuesday, 29 October, the Church said the victims were "the Church's followers" who were killed at various times throughout the month. The department stated that the information was compiled through the Church's administrative structure, from the diocese level down to local congregations, and confirmed that "in total, in October, more than 25 innocent people were killed," including in the Honqolo Wabe and Merti Na Guna woredas.