Ethiopia: PM Abiy Expresses Solidarity With Qatar in Call With Emir Following Iranian Attacks

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed Ethiopia's solidarity with Qatar during a phone conversation with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, following recent Iranian attacks that heightened tensions in the Gulf region.

According to a statement from Qatar's Amiri Diwan, the two leaders spoke on 2 March, during which Prime Minister Abiy checked on the situation in Qatar and conveyed Ethiopia's support amid the unfolding developments. He reaffirmed Ethiopia's confidence in Qatar's capacity to manage the repercussions of the attacks in a manner that safeguards its security and stability.

The Emir of Qatar, in turn, thanked Prime Minister Abiy for what was described as his sincere sentiments and solidarity, and commended the longstanding relations between the two countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of constructive dialogue and diplomatic engagement as the preferred path to de-escalate tensions and preserve regional peace and stability.

The call comes on the heels of a similar diplomatic outreach by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah of Kuwait.

According to the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Prime Minister held a telephone conversation with Kuwait's Crown Prince on Sunday, during which he strongly condemned the recent Iranian attack, describing it as an "atrocious assault" that violated Kuwait's sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the UN Charter.

During the call, Abiy reiterated Ethiopia's firm rejection of attacks targeting civilian facilities and expressed solidarity with Kuwait's leadership, government, and people in measures taken to safeguard the country's stability and security.

KUNA further reported that the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings and deep appreciation of His Highness the Amir, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie, thanking Ethiopia for what was described as its principled and unwavering stance. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy for his "sincere and fraternal" initiative.

The diplomatic engagements underscore Ethiopia's continued outreach to Gulf states -- home to large Ethiopian communities -- amid heightened regional tensions following Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Ethiopia's expressions of solidarity with Gulf states come against the backdrop of its recent deepening ties with Iran, underscoring the complex diplomatic balancing act Addis Abeba has sought to maintain.

In December 2025, an Ethiopian parliamentary delegation led by House Speaker Tagese Chaffo visited Tehran at the invitation of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. According to Iran's Mehr News Agency, the delegation toured an exhibition showcasing Iran's defense industry achievements at the Ministry of Defense and met senior officials including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei.

The visit highlighted growing parliamentary and political engagement between the two countries, with Ethiopian lawmakers briefed on Iran's latest defense sector developments and military technologies.

Earlier, in May 2025, Ethiopia and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding paving the way for security cooperation between their national police agencies. The agreement was signed in Addis Abeba by Ethiopia's Federal Police Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael and his Iranian counterpart, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan. The Ethiopian Federal Police said the MoU provides for intelligence sharing, joint efforts to combat cross-border crime, and capacity building through training and exchanges -- marking a rare formal policing collaboration between the two countries.

These engagements illustrate Ethiopia's efforts to cultivate relations across competing regional axes, even as it now voices support for Gulf nations amid escalating tensions involving Iran.