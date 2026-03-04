Mozambique: Chapo Urges Frelimo to Implement Promises Made

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, speaking in his capacity as President of the ruling Frelimo Party, on Monday said that generational transformation, population increase and the rise in organised crime are among the main challenges imposed on his governance.

He said these challenges demand from Frelimo concrete actions to implement the undertakings it has given to the Mozambican people.

He was speaking to a meeting of secretaries of the Frelimo social organisations. There are three of these - the Mozambican Women's Organisation (OMM), the Mozambican Youth Organisation (OJM), and the Association of Veterans of the National Liberation Struggle (ACLLN).

The meeting, said Chapo, brings together national and provincial leaders of the social organisations, to draw up strategies to implement the promises that Frelimo has made to the Mozambican electorate.

The meeting also reflected on the main challenges Frelimo faces as the political force governing the country.

According to a report on the meeting in Tuesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais', Chapo said the country is facing a complex context, including demographic changes, the impact of science and technology and the impact of climate change.

He added that the instability provoked by terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and the growing threats posed by organised crime, are placing enormous demands on Frelimo in its governance mission.

"The growing demand for basic services, such as jobs and housing for our young people, access to education and health, require from our party and from the social organisations a strong commitment in implementing actions that express the promises we have given to the Mozambican people', declared Chapo.

"Frelimo's trajectory over the more than 60 years of its existence bears witness to the service it has provided to the Mozambican people', he added. "At every moment in our recent history, Frelimo has always placed itself on the side of the people. Frelimo has always been in the vanguard of defending the highest interest of the nation, and the people know this'.

Chapo promised to promote the participation of the Frelimo social organisations in creating the bases for Mozambique's economic independence and stepping up the battle against corruption, nepotism, tribalism, regionalism and other evils affecting Frelimo and the wider society.

"Frelimo is a party of peace, democracy and development', said Chapo. "We are a party that leads transformations and is the real force of change'.

He attacked, without naming them, "those who embark on a policy of hatred and chaos, promoting incidents that generate disorder. We are banking on genuine dialogue, to allow each Mozambican to participate constructively in formulating national development policies',