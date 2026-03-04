Africa: Govt Told to Prepare Youth for Africa's Green Economy

Nairobi — Nobel Peace Prize laureates visiting Kenya to commemorate Wangari Maathai Day and Africa Environment Day have challenged African governments to urgently reform education systems and policy frameworks to meaningfully integrate youth into the continent's emerging green economy.

Speaking during events honouring the legacy of Wangari Maathai, 2011 Nobel laureate, Leymah Gbowee said Africa risks sidelining its young population if it fails to align conservation and extractive industries with youth training and leadership.

"Well, conservation is very important, but one of the areas that I feel we are losing it is that we're not working with the younger generation to understand what we have, especially in our extractive industry."

She argued that governments must rethink curricula and national priorities, noting that many African education systems still push youth toward conventional white-collar careers while neglecting conservation science, sustainable agriculture, energy studies and mineral resource management.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Africa is still stuck in an education era where we're still expecting our children to be doctors, nurses, lawyers, accountants. No one is telling them how to go into conservation, farming, studying oil and gas, dimer extraction, all of those things."

Gbowee urged governments not to rush into environmentally harmful development or surrender natural assets for short-term gains.

Leadership, she said, will ultimately be judged by the preservation of forests and green spaces for future generations.

Iranian Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi reinforced the generational responsibility, emphasizing that youth must step forward as custodians of environmental heritage.

"Environmental conservation is very important and it's necessary that we preserve our green spaces just like Wangari Maathai did. And the youth should take up this space to ensure that this rich legacy never dies."

On her part, Wanjira Mathai underscored the economic case for reform, urging policymakers to embed youth-focused climate entrepreneurship and conservation training into national development strategies.

"Climate action must be reframed as an economic opportunity rather than a cost especially in our country where youth unemployment is relatively high. We have developed a youth hub in Kakamega where we are training the youth in matters conservation and the ripple effect on our economy."