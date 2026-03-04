Kenyan Flower Exporters Fear Disruption From Middle East Airspace Closure

Nairobi — Kenyan flower farms are bracing for potential disruption following the closure of parts of Middle East airspace amid escalating tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States.

Kenya Flower Council (KFC) Chief Executive Officer Clement Tulezi said prolonged airspace restrictions could significantly affect cargo capacity for perishable exports.

"The Gulf is a key aviation hub for Kenya's perishables, and when airports and air corridors tighten, we see reduced available cargo space, delays, and rerouting," Tulezi said.

He noted that the Middle East market remains critical for Kenya's flower exports, with hubs such as Dubai playing a central role in onward distribution.

"For the Middle East market specifically, any sustained interruption to flights into hubs like Dubai affects timely delivery, which is critical for flowers. Our immediate focus is to protect quality through the cold chain and to work with airlines and handlers to secure alternative routings where possible," he added.

Between July and September last year, Kenya's horticultural earnings -- including flowers, fruits and vegetables -- stood at about Sh2.5 billion.

Key export destinations include the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, among others.

Tulezi warned that freight costs are likely to rise in the short term due to rerouting and reduced cargo lift.

"Yes -- there is a strong likelihood of upward pressure on freight rates in the short term. When airspace closures disrupt schedules, airlines reroute, capacity tightens, and operating costs rise. On top of that, wider disruption has affected global aviation flows and can reduce effective cargo lift," he said.

He added that the council is engaging airlines and authorities to prevent exporters from being pushed out of key markets by sudden cost spikes.

"Our position is that Kenya's exporters should not be priced out of market by sudden cost spikes, so we are actively engaging carriers and authorities to stabilise lift and manage costs as much as possible," Tulezi said.