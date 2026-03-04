Kenya: Wetang'ula Calls for Tighter Air Safety Rules After Nandi Helicopter Crash

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has called for stricter aviation safety regulations and heightened caution during adverse weather conditions following the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngéno and five others in Nandi County.

Speaking in the wake of the tragedy, the Speaker urged Members of Parliament, pilots, and other air service users to exercise extreme caution and strictly adhere to established safety protocols, including thorough pre-flight weather assessments, avoidance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, and strict observance of minimum visibility standards.

"You need to realise the vagaries of the weather at this particular time. We should consider limiting the use of helicopters," Wetang'ula cautioned.

The Speaker revealed that he and his entourage had used the ill-fated aircraft barely two weeks before it went down.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He called on MPs to urgently review regulations governing the use of air services to strengthen safety standards and minimize accidents.

"In other parts of the world, no helicopter can take off unless cleared by the aviation authority. We need to improve on the existing framework and have more robust regulations," he said.

Wetang'ula emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of aviation rules and enhanced coordination between operators and regulatory agencies, maintaining that safeguarding lives must take precedence over convenience.

His remarks came as he led members of the Parliamentary Service Commission and MPs to the Karen home of the late Johana Ngéno to condole with his widow, Nayianoi Ntutu, and the extended family as burial preparations continue.

Eulogising the third-term legislator, the Speaker described him as a dedicated public servant who embodied servant leadership and whose legacy would stand the test of time.

"This is a tragic happening. Parliament has lost one of its finest leaders," he said.

Wetang'ula noted that during his tenure in the National Assembly, Ngéno had never been reprimanded for disorderly conduct and had diligently executed his responsibilities.

He particularly commended his leadership as Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works, which played a crucial role in the passage of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024.

"It is also unfortunate that he met his death while undertaking public duty beyond his constituency. As Parliament, we celebrate the life of one of us," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Speaker informed members that he had directed the tabling of a special motion to allow MPs to formally celebrate the life and service of the legislator.

He also suspended Wednesday morning's sitting to enable legislators to attend a memorial service for the four victims at the Africa Gospel Church (AGC) in Karen.

The helicopter, an AS350 registered 5Y-DSB, went down around 4:30pm on Saturday in Kabiyet Sub-location, Mosop, Nandi County, while en route from Endebess to Mosoriot, killing all six people on board.

Besides Hon. Ngéno, the victims included: Nick Kosgey, the MP's personal photographer, Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono, a protocol officer with Narok County, Robert Kipkoech Keter, a teacher, Amos Kipngetich Rotich, a forest ranger and George Were, the pilot

The bodies were initially transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret before being moved to Nairobi.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

The four victims will be laid to rest on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Narok County, while burial arrangements for the pilot will be announced later.

The Parliamentary Service Commission assured the bereaved families of its full support in ensuring a dignified send-off for their loved ones.