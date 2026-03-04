South Africa: DA's Water Billboard Makes the Choice Clear - the ANC's Hotel Shower Plan, or the DA's Water in Your Taps

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has today unveiled a billboard marking the ridiculousness of an out of touch ANC Gauteng Premier, who in the face of a water crisis proudly remarked that he is also inconvenienced by water outages, but that he showers at hotels.

If those at the head of Gauteng, who are ultimately responsible for the water crisis we face, do not learn to take what they are tasked with seriously, the DA will ensure that they do.

This billboard is essential to tell Panyaza Lesufi that it is unacceptable to show such contempt for the people of Gauteng. No resident can afford to hire hotel rooms to get a shower because your failing government denies them water at home.

As water leaks, water tankers, and empty water towers dot municipalities across the province, it is inexcusable for the premier to throw flippant remarks around that are entirely detached from the lived reality of the millions of residents he purports to serve.

This billboard sends a strong message - act, or the DA will force you to.

In ANC-run municipalities, they move from crisis to crisis, and leak to leak.

But DA-run municipalities plan for the future. Ensuring water in your taps.

Ultimately, as we move closer to the local government election, that is the only message that matters, and the only way residents will get their municipalities working - by voting for the DA's offer of getting water into your taps.

The disrespect of Gauteng residents who are desperate for water, by you and your ANC Panyaza Lesufi, must end immediately.