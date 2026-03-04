Malawi: Parliament Orders Unrepentant Lilongwe City Council to Close Mtaya Dumpsite

Parliament has ordered Lilongwe City Council (LCC) to immediately close the dump site currently located in Area 38 in Capital City Lilongwe citing negative impact the site is posing on general health of people surrounding the area.

This is not the first time for Lilongwe City Council to receive such orders and directives to move the dumpsite but ironically the council has been giving excuses based on financial reasons.

On May 24, 2023 , Malawi Environmental Protection Authority ( MEPA) has fined Lilongwe City Council K5 million for failing to meet a deadline set for the relocation of the Area 38 dumpsite in the city.

LCC received the punishment when officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources, MEPA and Lilongwe City Council appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change to give an update on the relocation of the Area 38 dumpsite in Lilongwe.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The then Lilongwe City Council Director of Health and Social Services Vitto Mulula, said the council delayed relocating the dumpsite due to what he called logistical challenges.

In the same year, the then Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change, Werani Chilenga noted that if the city does not comply there will be an extra charge every day of defaulting.

After noting that nothing was happening despite fines, and orders, Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change invited them again to a round table.

During the meeting, Parliament vowed to ensure that the Lilongwe City Council relocates the Lilongwe Dumpsite from Area 38 to Nalikule, with Committee Chairperson Tiaone Hendry warning that Parliament will closely monitor progress to end years of delays.

Speaking after an engagement meeting with council officials and the Malawi Environment Protection Authority at the Parliament Building in Lilongwe, followed by a site visit to the Area 38 dumpsite, Hon. Tiaone Henry said the Committee was alarmed by the conditions on the ground and deeply frustrated by the continued lack of progress, despite directives issued as far back as 2019.

"It is quite a worrisome situation what we have seen today because issues of relocating the dumpsite have been there for quite a while," said Hon. Hendry.

"From 2019, the city council has been receiving directives, but they have continued giving excuses, mostly around finances."

The Committee Chairperson stressed that Parliament will no longer accept routine meetings without measurable outcomes, saying the Committee has changed its approach to push for real progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They have been meeting the Committee quite a number of times, and it has become a usual thing where they meet us, and nothing happens. This time around, we want to see positive results," she said.

Hon. Hendry said the Committee has ordered the council to submit a clear relocation roadmap and immediately begin key steps, including identifying a consultant to conduct an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) by 30 March 2026.

"By June this year, we want to see things happening on the ground. We will follow up every month until we see real progress," said Hon. Hendry.

On 2 July, 2025, the Lilongwe City Council (LCC) told the media that it still needs over MK400 million to compensate affected communities at the new designated site in Chiseseta.

Initially, the council had planned to move the dump site by the end of July, but LCC Chief Executive Officer Mcloud Kadammanja admitted the process will take more time due to funding constraints.

"We have followed all relocation procedures, but financial challenges have delayed progress," Kadammanja said. "We are working to address the funding gap and advise residents to be patient as this process will require more time."

All along the environmental experts such as Godfrey Mfiti have been calling for urgent action.