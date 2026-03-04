Rwanda: Senate Summons PM Over Issues in Livestock Sector

The Senate has summoned Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva to explain government plans to address persistent challenges in the livestock sector, including the rising cost of animal feeds.

The summons was confirmed on Monday, March 2, during the Senate's plenary session that examined a report compiled after senators' field visits that assessed livestock development.

The report highlights delays in the delivery of cattle semen to farmers due to shortages of nitrogen used in preservation and transport. It also notes that drones deployed to deliver semen for improved pig breeds do not reach some remote areas in Rusizi and Nyamasheke districts.

Senators further noted weak adoption of the zero-grazing policy, with livestock still found roaming freely in some areas, and the absence of price regulations for veterinary medicines.

Livestock insurance was criticised for covering only deaths and excluding treatment costs, while poor feeder roads were said to hinder farmers' access to markets. Senators also pointed to the high cost of animal feed, driven by limited local supply of cereals and other raw materials, and weak quality control in factories, which allows substandard feed to reach the market.

Senator Marie-Rose Mureshyankwano said livestock numbers were increasing and becoming more diversified, but insurance arrangements were failing farmers.

"When an insured animal dies, it is the insurance company that confirms the cause, and they often argue that the farmer contributed to the death in order to avoid compensation," she said.

"Farmers are calling for an independent third party to establish what actually killed the animal."

Senator Fulgence Nsengiyumva said feed remained unaffordable even for farmers attempting to produce it on their own.

"Animal feeds are still expensive, although farmers are trying to produce feed themselves," he said.

On veterinary services, Senator Télesphore Ngarambe said laboratory capacity was unevenly distributed.

"There are five veterinary laboratories, two of them in Eastern Province, while Northern Province has none. Farmers told us animals may die because test results take too long due to distance. There are also medicines whose origin is unknown."

Senator Adrie Umuhire said farmers complained about expensive and unsafe medicines.

"Some drugs are costly and not even standard. Farmers said medicines for ticks are often substandard and can even cause blindness," she said.

She added that some farmers in Kigali are not allowed to rehabilitate or renew animal sheds.

Senator Jean-Pierre Dusingizemungu urged greater focus on professional and small livestock farming.

"Rabbit farming, if properly managed, can generate impressive production without special feed. Rabbits provide high-quality white meat," he said.

Senator Alvera Mukabaramba questioned oversight of veterinary medicine.

"For human medicines, there is a known institution in charge of importation. For animal medicines, there is no clear body supervising them, and it is difficult to find a proper veterinary pharmacy," she said.

Senator Cyprien Niyomugabo echoed calls to promote small livestock. "We need to encourage people to keep small animals such as rabbits, which can help strengthen food security. Some people still lack awareness and prefer poor-quality beef to good-quality meat from small livestock simply because they believe small livestock may not be suitable for consumption," he said.