Malawi: Barcelona Breakthrough - Malawi Eyes 5G and AI Skills Boost for Youth

Malawi's young people could soon tap into world-class training in 5G technology, ICT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) following high-level engagements at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Minister of Information Shadric Namalomba held strategic talks with senior executives from global telecommunications giant Ericsson, exploring a partnership designed to equip Malawian youth and ICT professionals with cutting-edge digital skills.

The Minister is accompanied by acting Director General of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Mayamiko Nkoloma.

At the heart of the discussions is a proposal to roll out targeted training programmes in 5G networks, advanced ICT systems and AI technologies -- fields that are rapidly shaping the global economy.

If sealed, the partnership could open doors for young Malawians to gain hands-on expertise in next-generation connectivity, data systems and smart technologies -- skills that are increasingly in demand across industries ranging from banking and agriculture to health and manufacturing.

Officials say the talks went beyond theory. The discussions also examined practical solutions to fast-track Malawi's digital transformation, including affordable and energy-efficient connectivity models tailored for rural and underserved communities.

For many young people, especially those outside major cities, limited access to reliable internet remains a barrier to opportunity. Expanding network coverage while investing in sustainable digital infrastructure could narrow that gap -- allowing more youths to participate in online learning, innovation hubs, digital entrepreneurship and remote employment.

The proposed collaboration aims not only to build technical capacity but also to bridge Malawi's digital divide -- ensuring that technology growth does not leave rural communities behind.

The Mobile World Congress -- one of the largest global gatherings of technology leaders, innovators and policymakers -- provides Malawi with a strategic platform to secure partnerships aligned with its ambition of building a digitally inclusive economy.

For the country's youth, the outcome of these discussions could mean more than just faster internet. It could mean new careers, new startups, and new possibilities in a world increasingly powered by data and intelligent systems.

If implemented, the initiative would mark a significant step toward preparing Malawi's young population for the digital jobs of tomorrow -- positioning them not just as consumers of technology, but as creators and innovators in a rapidly evolving global landscape.