Southern Africa: Mozambique High Commissioner Pays Courtesy Call As SADC Reaffirms Regional Solidarity Following Devastating Floods

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique and Permanent Representative to the Southern African Development Community (SADC), His Excellency Mr. Antonio Macheve, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Mr. Elias M. Magosi, SADC Executive Secretary, in Gaborone, Botswana, on 2 March 2026.

The visit provided an opportunity for the High Commissioner to convey Mozambique's profound appreciation for the solidarity and support extended by the SADC family following the devastating floods that have affected the country. He expressed gratitude for the deployment of the SADC Emergency Response Team (ERT), as well as the assistance and the support received from several SADC Member States during this challenging period.

The flooding has significantly impacted Mozambique's central and southern regions, particularly the provinces of Gaza, Maputo, Sofala, Inhambane and Manica. In light of the severity of the disaster, the Government of Mozambique declared a Red Alert on 16 January 2026 and subsequently appealed for international humanitarian assistance.

His Excellency Macheve commended the SADC ERT for its technical expertise and operational support during the crisis. He underscored the team's critical role in strengthening national response coordination mechanisms, supporting rescue operations and reinforcing early recovery efforts. He further noted that Mozambique remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, particularly cyclones and floods, which continue to pose recurrent challenges to livelihoods, infrastructure and national development.

In this context, the High Commissioner said that the SHOC has proven to be useful and emphasized the importance of granting full autonomy and accelerating the operationalisation of the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) in Nacala, Mozambique. The Centre is mandated to coordinate regional disaster preparedness, response and early recovery initiatives, and its full functionality would significantly enhance collective regional capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to disasters across the region.

The Executive Secretary conveyed heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Mozambique for the lives lost and the destruction caused by the floods. He reaffirmed SADC's unwavering solidarity with Mozambique and underscored the importance of strengthening regional disaster risk management systems in the face of increasing climate-related hazards.

He further emphasized the need for Member States to operationalise and activate the SADC Regional Disaster Preparedness and Response Fund, established under the SADC Disaster Preparedness and Response Strategy and Fund (2016-2030). The Fund is designed to provide timely financial support to Member States affected by disasters that exceed national response capacities, thereby enabling the rapid mobilisation of life-saving and life-sustaining assistance.

The SADC ERT was deployed to Mozambique from 23 to 31 January 2026, during which time it provided technical support to national authorities in emergency response and early recovery operations, contributing to coordinated regional efforts to address the evolving humanitarian situation.

The two institutions further reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close engagement and collaboration to ensure the continued efficiency and effectiveness of SADC's institutional mechanisms, including through sustained interaction within platforms such as the SADC Committee of Ambassadors and High Commissioners.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Ms. Maria Eusebia Tapua Sulumide, Counsellor and Mr. Jorge Mahanjane, Second Secretary at the High Commission of the Republic of Mozambique in Botswana. The Executive Secretary was accompanied by Mr Mike Masiye, Director of Policy, Planning and Resource Mobilisation, and Ms Nana Dlamini, Acting Head of the Disaster Risk Reduction Unit at the SADC Secretariat.