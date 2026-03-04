South Africa: COPE Founder Mosiuoa Lekota Dies - South African News Briefs - March 4, 2026

COPE Founder Mosiuoa Lekota Dies at 77

Congress of the People (COPE) founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died at the age of 77, reports SABC News. Lekota had stepped back from political life last year due to health concerns. This led to the appointment of Teboho Loate as the interim leader of COPE. Lekota served as the first Free State Premier from 1994 to 1996 and as Defence Minister from 1999 to 2008. The former Member of Parliament will be laid to rest in his hometown in Bloemfontein.

Cape Town Man Finally Gets ID Recognising Indigenous Name

After nearly two decades of frustration, !Khuboab Oedasoua Lawrence from Cape Town has finally received an identity document that reflects his full given name, reports EWN. Lawrence was unable to get official documents because the Department of Home Affairs system could not print the punctuation mark in his name. The error left him stuck without a valid ID just as he finished school. His mother, Lesle Jansen, had repeatedly approached Home Affairs but was told the exclamation mark could not be captured on the system. The corrected ID now recognises !Khuboab's name in full, marking what many see as a significant moment for indigenous identity and cultural recognition.

Ndimande Brothers Back in Court Over AKA and Tibz Murders

The two Ndimande brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi, allegedly linked to the murders of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane in 2023, are set to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. Their previous appearance took place virtually. The state confirmed their transfer to the high-security eBongweni Super Max facility in Kokstad. This marks their fourth court appearance since being extradited from Eswatini in November 2025. They also face multiple charges, including a murder charge for a separate matter where a taxi boss was killed in Amanzimtoti.

