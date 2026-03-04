Kenya: Storm in ODM As Leaders Split Over Sifuna's Removal As Secretary General

Nairobi — A fresh storm is brewing inside the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after the party's top organ decided to remove Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Secretary General, triggering sharp divisions within its top ranks and sparking calls for his immediate reinstatement.

On 11 February 2026, the ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to remove Sifuna from his powerful position as Secretary General during a meeting in Mombasa. This decision was tabled for endorsement by the ODM Parliamentary Group.

However, several high-profile ODM lawmakers have publicly rejected the removal as unconstitutional and procedurally flawed, saying it violated party rules on how top officials can be ousted.

Allies of Sifuna say the decision blindsided key party organs and was executed without adequate engagement within the party's constitution.

"The issue about Sifuna removal was discussed and as lawmakers we were deeply divided because there are some of the leaders who think the removal of Sifuna was unlawfully done and it ought not to have been done actually," said an MP who sought anonymity.

Several MPs publicly demanded that party leader Oburu Odinga intervene to resolve the impasse, warning that the row risks widening cracks at a time when party unity is critical.

"Sifuna has been the face and voice of ODM in very difficult political times. Removing him in this manner sends the wrong message to supporters," said one ODM legislator allied to the embattled Secretary General.

According to the NEC, the move was part of wider efforts to enforce discipline and recalibrate leadership ahead of crucial political contests as the party seeks new political pacts but it drew sharp criticism from many within the party who saw it as precipitous and lacking in proper procedure.

Linda Ground or Linda Mwananchi?

The decision on Sifuna's removal has exposed simmering tensions within the country's largest opposition outfit, with rival factions formed within the party as Linda Ground led by the acting party leader Oburu Odinga and Linda Mwananchi led by Sifuna.

Talks have been rife that they could be a possibility of reuniting the two factions ahead of the election, as the rivalry is weakening the party's position in the country.

"As you can see both Lindas are here so there is no division within the ODM party as it stands, cant you see both Linda's here," said National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed during a press briefing.

A section of ODM leaders maintains that the move was a lawful and strategic reorganisation meant to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming political realignments. They argue that leadership changes are part of institutional renewal and insist that the National Executive Committee acted within its mandate.

"This was not personal. It was about the party's interests and ensuring we remain focused and united," said one lawmaker who defended the decision.

Sifuna himself has remained publicly measured, reiterating his loyalty to the party while avoiding direct confrontation with its leadership. Sources close to him say he is consulting widely with an ongoing litigation in court.

Barely a day after the NEC decision, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) intervened, issuing an order preventing ODM from executing the removal and stopping the Registrar of Political Parties from publishing the decision in the Kenya Gazette effectively blocking the ouster pending a full hearing.

That order was later extended to 12 March 2026, offering Sifuna a temporary reprieve as the dispute plays out in the legal arena.

The decision has fractured ODM's leadership. A faction aligned with party leader Oburu Odinga insists the NEC acted within its mandate, arguing that changing leadership roles is a strategic necessity as the party prepares for elections and broader negotiations with other political formations.

This camp has pointed to internal discipline and organisational renewal as justifications for Sifuna's removal.

Supporters of Sifuna argue that his removal in absentia without a proper National Delegates Convention (NDC) or consultation of broader party organs sets a dangerous precedent.

Sifuna's vocal stance on key national issues, including his criticism of government economic policies, has resonated with many ODM supporters and has helped to define the party's identity in a post-Raila Odinga era.